Clash of Patils: Political Tension Escalates in Karnataka

A heated confrontation broke out between BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil during a meeting on Monday. The altercation, which reportedly stemmed from disagreements over forest land encroachment, took place in front of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

The incident occurred during the quarterly review of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Bidar, North Karnataka. A video capturing the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

Local authorities, including a police officer and other government officials, swiftly intervened to separate the leaders. Minister Khandre later stepped in to mediate and calm the situation.