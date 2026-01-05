Left Menu

Clash of Patils: Political Tension Escalates in Karnataka

During a district-level meeting in Bidar, Karnataka, BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical altercation over forest land encroachment. The clash occurred in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and was quickly diffused by police and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:14 IST
A heated confrontation broke out between BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil during a meeting on Monday. The altercation, which reportedly stemmed from disagreements over forest land encroachment, took place in front of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

The incident occurred during the quarterly review of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Bidar, North Karnataka. A video capturing the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

Local authorities, including a police officer and other government officials, swiftly intervened to separate the leaders. Minister Khandre later stepped in to mediate and calm the situation.

