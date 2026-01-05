Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

The recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has ignited conversations about the potential for a democratic overhaul in the country. The European Commission on Monday acknowledged the situation as a budding opportunity for change.

While remaining tight-lipped about the EU's specific stance on the U.S.'s move, a spokesperson emphasized the opening created for Venezuelans to lead their country toward democratic governance, underlining Maduro's shaky legitimacy as a leader.

Questions surrounding the role of then-U.S. President Donald Trump in seeking democracy in Venezuela were met with a cautious silence from the EU, leaving the European perspective somewhat veiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)