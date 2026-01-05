Left Menu

Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

The United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sparked reactions from the European Commission, highlighting opportunities for a democratic shift in Venezuela. The EU's response focuses on Maduro's lack of democratic legitimacy, though it's unclear how the EU views the U.S. action and motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:09 IST
Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has ignited conversations about the potential for a democratic overhaul in the country. The European Commission on Monday acknowledged the situation as a budding opportunity for change.

While remaining tight-lipped about the EU's specific stance on the U.S.'s move, a spokesperson emphasized the opening created for Venezuelans to lead their country toward democratic governance, underlining Maduro's shaky legitimacy as a leader.

Questions surrounding the role of then-U.S. President Donald Trump in seeking democracy in Venezuela were met with a cautious silence from the EU, leaving the European perspective somewhat veiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA Protest Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in CAA ...

 India
3
Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Climate Challenge

Climbing the Everest of Funding: The Hindu Kush Himalaya's $12 Trillion Clim...

 Nepal
4
NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

NCCCL Secures Major Contract with Lodha Developers for Alibaug Tower

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026