Left Menu

Starmer Reacts to Maduro's Ouster: UK Pushes for Democratic Transition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed no sadness about Nicolas Maduro's departure as Venezuelan leader, following a U.S. military operation. The UK did not participate in the operation but seeks a peaceful transition to a democratic government. Starmer emphasized adherence to international law despite Trump's possible breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 02:28 IST
Starmer Reacts to Maduro's Ouster: UK Pushes for Democratic Transition
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the recent U.S. military operation that led to the deposition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating that he is not saddened by Maduro's removal but urges a shift towards a more democratic regime.

Starmer clarified that the UK was not involved in the raid, while underscoring the necessity to establish a legitimate government reflecting the Venezuelan public's will. He called for dialogue with President Donald Trump to comprehend the developing situation.

The UK intends to discuss the issue with U.S. counterparts, promoting a peaceful transition. Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, openly supports international law, while some UK political leaders debate Trump's actions and their implications for global politics.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

 Global
2
Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Sc...

 Global
3
Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

 Global
4
Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026