Starmer Reacts to Maduro's Ouster: UK Pushes for Democratic Transition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the recent U.S. military operation that led to the deposition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating that he is not saddened by Maduro's removal but urges a shift towards a more democratic regime.

Starmer clarified that the UK was not involved in the raid, while underscoring the necessity to establish a legitimate government reflecting the Venezuelan public's will. He called for dialogue with President Donald Trump to comprehend the developing situation.

The UK intends to discuss the issue with U.S. counterparts, promoting a peaceful transition. Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, openly supports international law, while some UK political leaders debate Trump's actions and their implications for global politics.