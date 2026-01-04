Starmer Reacts to Maduro's Ouster: UK Pushes for Democratic Transition
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed no sadness about Nicolas Maduro's departure as Venezuelan leader, following a U.S. military operation. The UK did not participate in the operation but seeks a peaceful transition to a democratic government. Starmer emphasized adherence to international law despite Trump's possible breach.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the recent U.S. military operation that led to the deposition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating that he is not saddened by Maduro's removal but urges a shift towards a more democratic regime.
Starmer clarified that the UK was not involved in the raid, while underscoring the necessity to establish a legitimate government reflecting the Venezuelan public's will. He called for dialogue with President Donald Trump to comprehend the developing situation.
The UK intends to discuss the issue with U.S. counterparts, promoting a peaceful transition. Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, openly supports international law, while some UK political leaders debate Trump's actions and their implications for global politics.
ALSO READ
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis
Assam's Battle for Democracy: People vs. 'Raja' Rule
Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy on Congress Foundation Day
Kharge Calls for New Year Movement to Safeguard Democracy
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy