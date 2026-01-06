Lula Condemns U.S. Actions in Venezuela
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez following the U.S. action against Venezuela that deposed President Nicolas Maduro. Lula condemned the U.S. move as unacceptable, but further details on the call were not provided.
In a bold political development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced strong condemnation against the recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela. Speaking with Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's freshly appointed acting president, Lula criticized the deposition of President Nicolas Maduro as 'crossing an unacceptable line.'
The Brazilian presidency announced the phone call on Monday, though specifics remain sparse. Sources within the government suggest Lula initiated the conversation to corroborate media reports of the U.S. military's involvement in removing Maduro from power.
Rodriguez, who previously served as vice president under Maduro, assumed the role of interim president on Monday. Lula's firm stance signals potential diplomatic ripples in the region's political landscape.
