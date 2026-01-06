Left Menu

Cuba's Dilemma: A Future in the Shadows after Venezuela's Collapse

Cuban officials mourn the loss of 32 security officers following a U.S. strike in Venezuela, deeply impacting the island nation. The attack highlights Cuba's reliance on Venezuelan oil and raises questions about future support, with potential consequences from the U.S. and uncertain assistance from Russia and China.

In a somber ceremony, Cuban officials lowered flags to mourn the loss of 32 security officers after a U.S. strike in Venezuela, leaving residents anxious about what lies ahead for the island nation. This attack targeted Cuba's closest ally, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

The strong ties between Cuba and Venezuela, often punctuated by Cuban soldiers acting as bodyguards to Venezuelan leaders and crucial oil shipments keeping the former afloat, now face a critical juncture. With Maduro's ousting looming, the repercussions could severely strain Cuba's ailing economy, with fears further exacerbated by the possibility of Venezuela halting oil supplies.

Energy experts and economists suggest that without Venezuelan oil, Cuba might face unprecedented blackouts and shortages unless alternative support is secured. With potential international ramifications, including Russia's delicate stance and China's possible intervention, Cuba's options appear increasingly limited.

