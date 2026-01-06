Left Menu

Ravindra Chavan Apologizes Amid Controversy Over Vilasrao Deshmukh Remarks

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan issued an apology after making remarks about late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh. The comments sparked criticism from Deshmukh's sons and the Congress party. Chavan claimed his statement was not politically motivated and stressed the focus should be on civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:49 IST
Ravindra Chavan Apologizes Amid Controversy Over Vilasrao Deshmukh Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan has issued an apology following his controversial remarks about the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart. Chavan faced backlash after suggesting that Deshmukh's memories would be 'wiped out' from Latur, sparking emotional responses from his family and criticism from the Congress party.

Deshmukh's son, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, publicly rebuked Chavan's remarks, emphasizing the permanence of his father's legacy. Another son, Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, condemned the statements, citing them as a deviation from Maharashtra's cultural values. The Congress party also accused the BJP of attempting to undermine a leader dedicated to the state's development.

While apologizing, Chavan clarified that his comments were not politically charged and emphasized that local civic issues should be the focus. Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served twice as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, is remembered for his substantial contributions to Latur's development before passing away in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IEW 2026: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Goa

IEW 2026: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Goa

 India
2
BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

 India
3
Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Frame SOP on Bank Account Freezing Amid Cybercrime Probes

Supreme Court to Frame SOP on Bank Account Freezing Amid Cybercrime Probes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026