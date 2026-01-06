Ravindra Chavan Apologizes Amid Controversy Over Vilasrao Deshmukh Remarks

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan has issued an apology following his controversial remarks about the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart. Chavan faced backlash after suggesting that Deshmukh's memories would be 'wiped out' from Latur, sparking emotional responses from his family and criticism from the Congress party.

Deshmukh's son, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, publicly rebuked Chavan's remarks, emphasizing the permanence of his father's legacy. Another son, Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, condemned the statements, citing them as a deviation from Maharashtra's cultural values. The Congress party also accused the BJP of attempting to undermine a leader dedicated to the state's development.

While apologizing, Chavan clarified that his comments were not politically charged and emphasized that local civic issues should be the focus. Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served twice as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, is remembered for his substantial contributions to Latur's development before passing away in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)