Political Vengeance: The Killing of Student Leader Sharif Osman Hadi

In a tragic incident that underscores the volatile nature of Bangladeshi politics, student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was reportedly killed due to political rivalry, as confirmed by the Bangladesh police.

On Tuesday, formal charges were levied against 17 individuals in connection to the murder, highlighting the deep-rooted vendettas within the political landscape.

Following Hadi's outspoken criticism of the Awami League, he was killed in an election-related attack, stirring protests and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)