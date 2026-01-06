Ordinance Set to Shield Bangladesh's 'July Warriors'
Bangladesh's interim government plans to promulgate an ordinance protecting the 2024 'July warriors' from prosecution. This move follows the arrest of leaders involved in ousting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime. The ordinance mirrors past protections for 1971 Liberation War freedom fighters, responding to recent protests and legal actions.
- Bangladesh
The interim government of Bangladesh is moving to shield the 2024 'July warriors' from legal repercussions by promoting a new ordinance. This decision echoes similar protections afforded to freedom fighters from the 1971 Liberation War and seeks to safeguard participants in the July uprising that brought down former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime.
Details of the ordinance were discussed in a recent meeting led by Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Media reports indicate two high-profile arrests have spurred the government into action: Tahrima Jannat Surovi, charged with extortion and blackmail, and Mahdi Hassan, detained following a confrontation with law enforcement.
Surovi and Hassan's arrests galvanized activists from the Students against Discrimination (SAD), prompting widespread protests demanding legal protection for the 'July warriors.' As a response, authorities are working towards establishing an ordinance to prevent prosecution of those involved in the historic uprising.
