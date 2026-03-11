PM Modi's Rally Sparks Call for Change in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm amidst the ongoing LPG shortage caused by the conflict in West Asia. In a rally addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, he assured citizens that the government will protect public interests and combat the crisis.

Modi criticized the ruling DMK for alleged corruption, dynasty politics, and unmet promises. While addressing the crowd, he emphasized the importance of spreading verified information and expressed confidence in tackling the LPG crisis that has severely impacted the hotel industry.

While targeting the DMK regime, Modi underscored NDA's ability to bring genuine governance and prosperity to Tamil Nadu. Highlighting crimes against women and children, Modi claimed that the state desperately needs change, resonating with citizens' hunger for transformation during the election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)