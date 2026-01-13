Global Currency Markets Roiled by Political Uncertainty

The yen plummeted to its lowest in more than a year on Tuesday, stirred by political developments in Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve challenges. Investors are jittery following the Trump administration's criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, raising fears about the central bank's independence.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament, potentially triggering early elections. This move puts additional pressure on the yen, which was already under strain due to speculation about Takaichi's coalition possibly gaining more power and further loosening monetary and fiscal policies.

Meanwhile, Powell's investigation rattled the markets, with the dollar facing sell-offs and gold purchases by investors seeking safety. Despite the turmoil, experts suggest the probe might be more of a threat than a pending action, leaving the broader economic expectations largely unchanged for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)