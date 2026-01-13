Left Menu

Controversy and Cancellations: Adelaide Writers' Festival Faces Backlash

The Adelaide Writers' Festival was cancelled after a boycott by 180 authors and the resignation of director Louise Adler. The controversy arose over the exclusion of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, amid heightened national discourse on freedom of speech following a deadly incident at Bondi Beach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:20 IST
Controversy and Cancellations: Adelaide Writers' Festival Faces Backlash

The Adelaide Writers' Festival was cancelled following a boycott by 180 authors and the resignation of its director, Louise Adler. The cancellation comes after the festival's board disinvited Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, which spurred an outcry over freedom of speech and alleged anti-Palestinian racism.

The controversy is set against a backdrop of national mourning and heightened discourse on freedom of expression following last month's mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. The tragic event has prompted calls for stronger hate speech laws.

Adler criticized the board's decision as a weakening of free speech, calling it a sign of political influence dictating who can or cannot express their views. A new festival board has been appointed, amid broader national discussions on free speech and cultural sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026