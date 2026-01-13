Controversy and Cancellations: Adelaide Writers' Festival Faces Backlash
The Adelaide Writers' Festival was cancelled after a boycott by 180 authors and the resignation of director Louise Adler. The controversy arose over the exclusion of Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, amid heightened national discourse on freedom of speech following a deadly incident at Bondi Beach.
The Adelaide Writers' Festival was cancelled following a boycott by 180 authors and the resignation of its director, Louise Adler. The cancellation comes after the festival's board disinvited Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, which spurred an outcry over freedom of speech and alleged anti-Palestinian racism.
The controversy is set against a backdrop of national mourning and heightened discourse on freedom of expression following last month's mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. The tragic event has prompted calls for stronger hate speech laws.
Adler criticized the board's decision as a weakening of free speech, calling it a sign of political influence dictating who can or cannot express their views. A new festival board has been appointed, amid broader national discussions on free speech and cultural sensitivity.
