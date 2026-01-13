Controversy and Cancellations: Adelaide Writers' Festival Faces Backlash

The Adelaide Writers' Festival was cancelled following a boycott by 180 authors and the resignation of its director, Louise Adler. The cancellation comes after the festival's board disinvited Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah, which spurred an outcry over freedom of speech and alleged anti-Palestinian racism.

The controversy is set against a backdrop of national mourning and heightened discourse on freedom of expression following last month's mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. The tragic event has prompted calls for stronger hate speech laws.

Adler criticized the board's decision as a weakening of free speech, calling it a sign of political influence dictating who can or cannot express their views. A new festival board has been appointed, amid broader national discussions on free speech and cultural sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)