Left Menu

BJP's Open Dialogue with China: A Diplomatic Shift?

The BJP has engaged in an open meeting with a Chinese delegation, citing improved relations with Beijing. This move sparked criticism from the Congress, which accused BJP of hypocrisy given past disputes on China policy. BJP defends its approach, highlighting transparency unlike Congress' alleged secret dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:30 IST
BJP's Open Dialogue with China: A Diplomatic Shift?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an open meeting with a Chinese delegation this week, emphasizing improved relations between India and China. This transparency was a point of contention as the party contrasted it with what they claim were secret talks by the Congress with Chinese officials.

The Congress accused BJP of hypocrisy in its interaction with the Communist Party of China, questioning whether issues like repeated Chinese transgressions were addressed. BJP refutes these claims, asserting that any meeting signifies positive diplomatic developments and is conducted openly.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha criticized Rahul Gandhi for past comments regarding India's foreign policy, stating that Gandhi's alleged secret memorandum with China undermines his position. Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation also met with RSS leadership, labeling the interaction as a courtesy call initiated by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026