BJP's Open Dialogue with China: A Diplomatic Shift?
The BJP has engaged in an open meeting with a Chinese delegation, citing improved relations with Beijing. This move sparked criticism from the Congress, which accused BJP of hypocrisy given past disputes on China policy. BJP defends its approach, highlighting transparency unlike Congress' alleged secret dealings.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an open meeting with a Chinese delegation this week, emphasizing improved relations between India and China. This transparency was a point of contention as the party contrasted it with what they claim were secret talks by the Congress with Chinese officials.
The Congress accused BJP of hypocrisy in its interaction with the Communist Party of China, questioning whether issues like repeated Chinese transgressions were addressed. BJP refutes these claims, asserting that any meeting signifies positive diplomatic developments and is conducted openly.
BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha criticized Rahul Gandhi for past comments regarding India's foreign policy, stating that Gandhi's alleged secret memorandum with China undermines his position. Meanwhile, the Chinese delegation also met with RSS leadership, labeling the interaction as a courtesy call initiated by China.
