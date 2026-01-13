Diplomatic Drama: US, Denmark, and Greenland Meet Amid Rising Tensions

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is set to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt in Washington this week. The high-stakes meeting comes amid escalating tensions due to the Trump administration's push for control over Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

Originally expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rasmussen confirmed that Vance would also participate, hosting the meeting alongside Rubio at the White House. The development follows President Trump's controversial comments on acquiring Greenland, citing potential threats from Russia or China.

In response to these burgeoning tensions, a bipartisan US congressional delegation is heading to Copenhagen to affirm solidarity with Denmark. This diplomatic engagement highlights the strategic importance of Greenland and the current geopolitical landscape involving the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.

