BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

The BBC has moved to dismiss former U.S. President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit concerning its alleged editing of his January 6, 2021, speech, which purportedly led supporters to storm the Capitol.

Court documents indicate that the BBC will argue the Florida court lacks jurisdiction and Trump failed to demonstrate damages, as he was re-elected after the broadcast.

The lawsuit, claiming a violation of Florida's unfair trade practices law, challenges the BBC's documentary aired on Panorama. The broadcaster maintains it acted without malice and the program wasn't streamed in the U.S. via BritBox, countering Trump's assertions.