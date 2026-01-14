Maharashtra's Election Rules: A Restrained Canvassing Approach
The Maharashtra State Election Commission has set restrictions on civic poll candidates, limiting personal outreach without microphones or large groups after public campaigning ends. Opposition parties criticize this approach, alleging it undermines the imposed restrictions, allowing continued in-person campaigning despite the official end of public canvassing.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission has issued new guidelines for civic poll candidates, effectively limiting their personal interaction with voters. Candidates are restricted from using microphones and are only allowed to move in small groups post the official public campaign period.
Opposition parties have voiced their discontent with this decision, arguing that it undermines the restrictions initially set by the election body. They claim it enables candidates to continue in-person campaigning circumventing the formal end of the public canvassing period.
The elections, set to occur in 29 municipal corporations on Thursday, will witness candidates engaging with voters door-to-door but under stringent rules. These rules include a cap of five individuals per group and bar the use of electronic media in their outreach efforts, as specified by the SEC's directives.
