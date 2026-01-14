Left Menu

Maharashtra's Election Rules: A Restrained Canvassing Approach

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has set restrictions on civic poll candidates, limiting personal outreach without microphones or large groups after public campaigning ends. Opposition parties criticize this approach, alleging it undermines the imposed restrictions, allowing continued in-person campaigning despite the official end of public canvassing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:18 IST
Maharashtra's Election Rules: A Restrained Canvassing Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has issued new guidelines for civic poll candidates, effectively limiting their personal interaction with voters. Candidates are restricted from using microphones and are only allowed to move in small groups post the official public campaign period.

Opposition parties have voiced their discontent with this decision, arguing that it undermines the restrictions initially set by the election body. They claim it enables candidates to continue in-person campaigning circumventing the formal end of the public canvassing period.

The elections, set to occur in 29 municipal corporations on Thursday, will witness candidates engaging with voters door-to-door but under stringent rules. These rules include a cap of five individuals per group and bar the use of electronic media in their outreach efforts, as specified by the SEC's directives.

TRENDING

1
Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

 India
2
Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

 Bangladesh
3
Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

 India
4
CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026