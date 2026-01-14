Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Bid for Territory
President Donald Trump reiterates his demand for U.S. control of Greenland, citing national security interests. Trump insists that anything less is 'unacceptable' ahead of a meeting with Danish and Greenland officials at the White House. He believes NATO's effectiveness would increase with Greenland under U.S. control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled his controversial bid for Greenland, stating that anything short of American control over the Danish territory is 'unacceptable.'
Trump emphasized Greenland's importance for U.S. national security, particularly concerning the mysterious 'Golden Dome' project. He suggests NATO's strength would be bolstered with Greenland under U.S. administration.
Danish and Greenland foreign ministers are set to discuss the matter with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House, following weeks of mounting pressure from Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)