Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Bid for Territory

U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled his controversial bid for Greenland, stating that anything short of American control over the Danish territory is 'unacceptable.'

Trump emphasized Greenland's importance for U.S. national security, particularly concerning the mysterious 'Golden Dome' project. He suggests NATO's strength would be bolstered with Greenland under U.S. administration.

Danish and Greenland foreign ministers are set to discuss the matter with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House, following weeks of mounting pressure from Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)