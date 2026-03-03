Egypt's Strategic Role in Saudi Oil Transit

Egypt has announced its role in facilitating the movement of Saudi Arabian crude oil utilizing the SUMED pipeline, connecting Yanbu with the Mediterranean. This was confirmed by Egypt's petroleum minister, Karim Badawi, in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative will see Saudi oil giant Aramco directing some of its clients to load their Arab Light crude oil at the Yanbu terminal located on the western coast of the Red Sea. This directive aims to streamline the transportation process to buyers, as reported by three industry sources.

The move highlights Egypt's strategic geographical position in global energy routes and underlines the cooperation between the two nations in optimizing their oil distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)