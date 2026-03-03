Left Menu

Egypt's Strategic Role in Saudi Oil Transit

Egypt is set to assist in the transit of Saudi crude oil via the SUMED pipeline, enabling the flow from Yanbu on the Red Sea coast to the Mediterranean, according to Egypt's petroleum minister Karim Badawi. Saudi oil giant Aramco has instructed some buyers to load cargoes at Yanbu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt has announced its role in facilitating the movement of Saudi Arabian crude oil utilizing the SUMED pipeline, connecting Yanbu with the Mediterranean. This was confirmed by Egypt's petroleum minister, Karim Badawi, in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative will see Saudi oil giant Aramco directing some of its clients to load their Arab Light crude oil at the Yanbu terminal located on the western coast of the Red Sea. This directive aims to streamline the transportation process to buyers, as reported by three industry sources.

The move highlights Egypt's strategic geographical position in global energy routes and underlines the cooperation between the two nations in optimizing their oil distribution networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

