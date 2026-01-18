Left Menu

Uganda's Controversial Election: Internet Restored Amid Protests

Uganda's government partially restored internet services following President Museveni's election victory, which was criticized by the opposition. Internet remained blocked for social media, allegedly to prevent misinformation. Opposition leader Bobi Wine rejected the election results, leading to protests. Museveni is poised to extend his rule, possibly grooming his son for succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Uganda, internet services were partially restored late Saturday after President Yoweri Museveni secured a controversial seventh term in office. Subscribers reported reconnection around 11 p.m. local time, although social media access remains restricted by order of the state communications regulator, citing concerns over misinformation and electoral fraud.

Airtel Uganda spokesperson David Birungi confirmed the partial restoration, mentioning that the move was intended to facilitate business operations reliant on the internet. Criticism from the opposition suggested the restrictions aimed to solidify electoral control, ensuring Museveni's continued leadership with 71.6% of the vote against Bobi Wine's 24%.

The election, marred by allegations of military involvement and media suppression, faced scrutiny from international observers. Protests erupted following the announcement of results, with opposition leader Wine alleging fraud and hinting at succession plans involving Museveni's son. Government officials deny these claims, maintaining that any detentions were lawful.

