Nitin Nabin: The Millennial at BJP's Helm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Nitin Nabin's election as the new BJP national president, signifying a generational shift within the party's leadership. At the party's headquarters on Tuesday, Modi dubbed Nabin as his 'boss' concerning party matters, symbolizing trust in the younger generation.

Modi portrayed 45-year-old Nabin as a 'millennial' leader who mirrors India's evolving landscape, from relying on radio news in his youth to now proficiently navigating Artificial Intelligence. The appointment follows the conclusion of the Sanghatan Parv, marking elections across all party levels.

Nabin is tasked with managing the BJP and coordinating with all NDA allies. Modi reiterated the continuum of leadership, citing figures from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to J P Nadda as contributors to the BJP's significant presence from local to national politics.

