PhonePe Pauses IPO Amid Global Uncertainty
PhonePe has delayed its plans for a public market listing, citing geopolitical conflicts and volatile market conditions. CEO Sameer Nigam expressed hope for peace in the affected regions and reiterated commitment to listing in India once stability returns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) plans due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and unstable market conditions.
Company CEO Sameer Nigam expressed hope that peace will soon return to the troubled areas, emphasizing their dedication to an Indian market debut once conditions improve.
The decision reflects broader concerns over global capital markets, impacted by recent conflicts and financial unpredictability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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