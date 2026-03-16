PhonePe Pauses IPO Amid Global Uncertainty

PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) plans due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and unstable market conditions.

Company CEO Sameer Nigam expressed hope that peace will soon return to the troubled areas, emphasizing their dedication to an Indian market debut once conditions improve.

The decision reflects broader concerns over global capital markets, impacted by recent conflicts and financial unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)