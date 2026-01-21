Trump's Greenland Gambit: Ice Without Force

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump clarified that he has no intention of using force to secure Greenland, despite speculations. He asserted that no other nation can secure the Danish territory, emphasizing its importance to the United States.

Trump's call for acquiring Greenland has stirred tensions with Europe, overshadowing economic discussions at the forum. He labeled the acquisition a "small ask" and assured it wouldn't threaten NATO alliances, which include Denmark and the U.S.

While Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland, NATO leaders warned his proposition could disrupt the alliance. Meanwhile, Denmark and Greenland are exploring options to enhance the U.S. presence on the strategically-located island.

