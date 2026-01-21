Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: Ice Without Force

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would not use force to acquire Greenland, despite tensions with Europe. Emphasizing its strategic importance, Trump seeks negotiations for U.S. acquisition of the island, while NATO leaders express concerns about potential impacts on the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:09 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: Ice Without Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump clarified that he has no intention of using force to secure Greenland, despite speculations. He asserted that no other nation can secure the Danish territory, emphasizing its importance to the United States.

Trump's call for acquiring Greenland has stirred tensions with Europe, overshadowing economic discussions at the forum. He labeled the acquisition a "small ask" and assured it wouldn't threaten NATO alliances, which include Denmark and the U.S.

While Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland, NATO leaders warned his proposition could disrupt the alliance. Meanwhile, Denmark and Greenland are exploring options to enhance the U.S. presence on the strategically-located island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026