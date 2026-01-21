Left Menu

Turbulent Trump Touchdown at Davos: Controversy and Diplomacy Unfold

President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing U.S. ambitions in Greenland amidst European tensions. Trump's critique of wind energy and Europe's policies sparked reactions, while his comments on past elections and international relations drew attention. High-profile meetings and global security dominated Trump's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:20 IST
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy with remarks on Greenland and European policies. Attending alongside government and business leaders, Trump highlighted his ambitions to take control of Greenland, calling it a strategic asset for the U.S. amid international tensions.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, responded to Trump's assertions, questioning the U.S. approach and hinting at potential counteractions. Trump's criticism extended to renewable energy, labelling windmills in Europe as "losers" and promoting traditional energy sources. This contentious stance fueled further debate at the forum.

Despite the serious topics, Trump's address also included light-hearted quips that drew laughter from attendees. Discussions at Davos covered significant diplomatic and economic issues, with Trump's presence underscoring ongoing transatlantic tensions and highlighting his administration's focus on national and international security.

