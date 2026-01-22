Left Menu

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President Jose Jeri faces calls for removal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman. Lawmakers claim these actions destabilize his government and threaten elections. Jeri admitted to the meetings and apologized, emphasizing a need for transparency amidst allegations of corruption and scrutiny by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:52 IST
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Peruvian President Jose Jeri defended his position on Wednesday before lawmakers, who have been calling for his removal following undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang. Jeri accused the critics of attempting to destabilize his administration and disrupt upcoming elections.

Jeri, who assumed office after former President Dina Boluarte's expulsion, addressed the accusations in a congressional oversight committee. The meetings on December 26 and January 6 have been under scrutiny for lacking transparency. The President emphasized that the investigations would reveal any intentions to harm him personally or politically.

Faced with potential impeachment or censure, Jeri apologized for not including the business engagements in his official agenda, citing a discussion related to the celebration of Peruvian-Chinese ties. However, he denied any misconduct, attributing the situation to a misunderstanding fueled by political rivals as Peru prepares for a significant election in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026