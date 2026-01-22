Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President Jose Jeri defended his position on Wednesday before lawmakers, who have been calling for his removal following undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang. Jeri accused the critics of attempting to destabilize his administration and disrupt upcoming elections.

Jeri, who assumed office after former President Dina Boluarte's expulsion, addressed the accusations in a congressional oversight committee. The meetings on December 26 and January 6 have been under scrutiny for lacking transparency. The President emphasized that the investigations would reveal any intentions to harm him personally or politically.

Faced with potential impeachment or censure, Jeri apologized for not including the business engagements in his official agenda, citing a discussion related to the celebration of Peruvian-Chinese ties. However, he denied any misconduct, attributing the situation to a misunderstanding fueled by political rivals as Peru prepares for a significant election in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)