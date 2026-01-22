Left Menu

Europe Flexes Muscles: Pressures Trump to Backtrack on Greenland

European pressure led by leaders like Emmanuel Macron forced President Trump to retract his threats concerning Greenland acquisition. At an EU summit, leaders discussed transatlantic relations and coordinated responses to Trump's tariff threats, emphasizing sovereignty and security cooperation. Doubts remain about Trump's future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:54 IST
European leaders, spearheaded by France's Emmanuel Macron, compelled US President Donald Trump to withdraw his aggressive move to take over Greenland. The EU Summit focused on transatlantic relations, showing a united front against Trump's maneuverings.

Trump retracted his intent to 'acquire' Greenland and to impose tariffs on European nations supporting Denmark. Europe's strategic efforts, including troop deployment and advocacy with US congress members, underscored their commitment to sovereignty and cooperation.

Despite Europe's success in this instance, Trump's unpredictable nature leaves room for future uncertainties. EU remains vigilant and committed to maintaining strong ties while preserving its sovereignty and security interests.

