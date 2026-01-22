Europe Flexes Muscles: Pressures Trump to Backtrack on Greenland

European leaders, spearheaded by France's Emmanuel Macron, compelled US President Donald Trump to withdraw his aggressive move to take over Greenland. The EU Summit focused on transatlantic relations, showing a united front against Trump's maneuverings.

Trump retracted his intent to 'acquire' Greenland and to impose tariffs on European nations supporting Denmark. Europe's strategic efforts, including troop deployment and advocacy with US congress members, underscored their commitment to sovereignty and cooperation.

Despite Europe's success in this instance, Trump's unpredictable nature leaves room for future uncertainties. EU remains vigilant and committed to maintaining strong ties while preserving its sovereignty and security interests.