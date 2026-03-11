Infiltration Bid Foiled: Lashkar-e-Taiba Operative Killed at LoC

A failed infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Rajouri district led to the death of a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, officials reported on Wednesday. The individual, identified as Hamza Yousaf, was attempting to breach the border with an associate in the Nowshera sector on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the deceased was a senior operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpad module, assigned to facilitate terrorist infiltration into India. His elimination marks a significant blow to the Pakistan-based outfit. The army recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Yousaf.

While Yousaf was killed, his associate managed to retreat back to Pakistani territory during the encounter. This incident follows a series of foiled infiltration attempts by the army, maintaining a robust operational stance in the region according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)