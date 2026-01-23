To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party
Vietnam's leader To Lam was confirmed as the head of the ruling Communist Party for another five years. Despite a pending official announcement, a party congress press conference acknowledged his position. Lam has served as party chief since mid-2024, succeeding the late general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Vietnam has reconfirmed To Lam as the head of the ruling Communist Party for the next five years. Despite the absence of an official announcement, media titles during a press conference cited the extension, following a central committee meeting where Lam's continuation was anticipated.
The press conference, helmed by the newly-appointed general secretary, followed the election of 180 central committee members. An official indicated that details were still forthcoming.
To Lam initially assumed the role of party chief in mid-2024 after the passing of former general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, marking his continued influence in the country's political landscape.
