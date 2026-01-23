Left Menu

To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

Vietnam's leader To Lam was confirmed as the head of the ruling Communist Party for another five years. Despite a pending official announcement, a party congress press conference acknowledged his position. Lam has served as party chief since mid-2024, succeeding the late general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Updated: 23-01-2026 12:11 IST
Vietnam has reconfirmed To Lam as the head of the ruling Communist Party for the next five years. Despite the absence of an official announcement, media titles during a press conference cited the extension, following a central committee meeting where Lam's continuation was anticipated.

The press conference, helmed by the newly-appointed general secretary, followed the election of 180 central committee members. An official indicated that details were still forthcoming.

To Lam initially assumed the role of party chief in mid-2024 after the passing of former general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, marking his continued influence in the country's political landscape.

