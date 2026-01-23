Left Menu

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's constitutional court accepted President Rumen Radev's resignation, paving the way for his potential political ambitions. Radev's resignation shortly follows the government's dismissal and precedes parliamentary elections. Vice President Iliana Iotova takes over, likely forming a caretaker government while Radev contemplates forming a party to fight corruption.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:43 IST
The constitutional court of Bulgaria has confirmed the resignation of President Rumen Radev, allowing him to formally step down from his role.

This move triggers speculation about Radev's future, particularly as he possibly plans to establish a political party ahead of the forthcoming elections. The constitutional court's decision follows last month's government resignation.

Vice President Iliana Iotova is set to assume presidential duties, with expectations that she will install a caretaker government and organize yet another round of parliamentary elections. Radev's potential political manoeuvres could impact the battle against corruption in Bulgaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

