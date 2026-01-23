Left Menu

BJP's Unwavering Stand: No Alliance with AIMIM in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted claims of any alliance with AIMIM in Achalpur Municipal Council. He attributed the reports to internal arrangements among Congress and other groups. Bawankule emphasized BJP's separate stance, despite local election power-sharing dynamics involving AIMIM and Congress members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:07 IST
BJP's Unwavering Stand: No Alliance with AIMIM in Maharashtra
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule firmly stated on Friday that his party would not form an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), countering suggestions from recent reports.

In an address to the Mumbai press, he alleged the reports stemmed from Congress and various councillor factions who had organized themselves to allocate council roles. The rifts came to light after talks of collaboration among AIMIM, BJP, and Congress in Achalpur Municipal Council surfaced.

Bawankule reiterated the BJP's disassociation by highlighting that despite political group formations in the council, BJP maintains independence, untouched by the alliances orchestrated by Congress and AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026