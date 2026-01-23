BJP's Unwavering Stand: No Alliance with AIMIM in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule firmly stated on Friday that his party would not form an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), countering suggestions from recent reports.

In an address to the Mumbai press, he alleged the reports stemmed from Congress and various councillor factions who had organized themselves to allocate council roles. The rifts came to light after talks of collaboration among AIMIM, BJP, and Congress in Achalpur Municipal Council surfaced.

Bawankule reiterated the BJP's disassociation by highlighting that despite political group formations in the council, BJP maintains independence, untouched by the alliances orchestrated by Congress and AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)