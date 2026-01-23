TMC MP Sushmita Dev Raises Alarm Over Assam Electoral Roll Revisions

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, voicing significant concerns over the ongoing Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Assam. She alleges that bulk objections have been filed to remove names from the voter list, many of which seem suspicious.

Dev's letter highlights that these objections are potentially unjust, accusing certain individuals, like BJP activist Mohanlal Das, of malicious actions. The MP also questions the timeliness of the revision process due to the sheer volume of objections and raises skepticism about whether all objections can be addressed before the deadlines.

In her remarks, Dev criticizes the use of outdated NRC data in the voter list update, calling for the Election Commission to ensure accurate voter representation by incorporating verified data. Concerned about voters' rights, she asks for extended deadlines for hearings to guarantee fair treatment for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)