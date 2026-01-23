Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK, Promises Transformation for Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu by targeting the DMK, branding it as a 'corruption, mafia, crime' government. Asserting that change is imminent, Modi highlighted the NDA's commitment to Tamil culture and promised enhanced governance and infrastructure, should the alliance win upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu with a fierce critique of the ruling DMK, labeling it a 'corruption, mafia, and crime' government. Addressing a substantial rally, Modi declared that the state is ready for change, emphasizing a BJP-NDA double-engine government's inevitability.
Supported by leaders from AIADMK, AMMK, and TTV, Modi accused the DMK of undermining Tamil culture and governance. He referred to past achievements like the restoration of 'jallikattu', asserting his commitment to Tamil traditions. The Prime Minister also criticized the DMK for perpetuating dynasty politics and corruption.
In his speech, Modi assured welfare measures including piped water supplies and job creation, vowing growth aligned with central policies. The rally set a combative tone for the impending 2026 assembly elections, with opposition voices dismissed as he called for freeing Tamil Nadu from DMK's rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
