Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Businesses across Minnesota halted operations on Friday in a general strike, protesting President Donald Trump's deployment of immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis. The strike, led by religious leaders and labor unions, saw 'ICE OUT!' signs on businesses amid subzero temperatures, urging no work, school, or shopping activities.

Over 300 establishments, including bars, restaurants, and shops, closed for the day, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul remained open but offered remote-learning options. A major march was planned downtown to oppose the federal crackdown, which local leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, compared to an invasion.

The crackdown followed fraud allegations against members of Minnesota's Somali American community. Tensions escalated with noisy street protests and clashes involving tear gas. Major Minnesota companies remained silent on the issue, despite public pressure and employee concerns over ICE activities at local stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)