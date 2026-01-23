Left Menu

Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota businesses joined a general strike to protest President Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis. Despite closures across sectors, schools opted for remote learning. A significant protest march was organized, highlighting the state's resistance to federal actions targeting the Somali American community, which led to tensions with federal agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:45 IST
Minnesota General Strike: A United Stand Against Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Businesses across Minnesota halted operations on Friday in a general strike, protesting President Donald Trump's deployment of immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis. The strike, led by religious leaders and labor unions, saw 'ICE OUT!' signs on businesses amid subzero temperatures, urging no work, school, or shopping activities.

Over 300 establishments, including bars, restaurants, and shops, closed for the day, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul remained open but offered remote-learning options. A major march was planned downtown to oppose the federal crackdown, which local leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey, compared to an invasion.

The crackdown followed fraud allegations against members of Minnesota's Somali American community. Tensions escalated with noisy street protests and clashes involving tear gas. Major Minnesota companies remained silent on the issue, despite public pressure and employee concerns over ICE activities at local stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

 United Kingdom
2
U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

 Global
3
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

 United Kingdom
4
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026