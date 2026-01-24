Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: Party Allegiances and Public Perceptions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor insists he's never breached party positions and asserts disputes should remain internal, not aired publicly. Reports suggest tensions with Rahul Gandhi and state leaders. Tharoor emphasizes loyalty to party, prioritizing discussions with leadership over media narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:54 IST
In a recent statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphatically declared his adherence to the party's positions in Parliament, stressing that any internal dissent should be addressed within the party rather than through public channels.

Tharoor addressed speculations of his discontent over perceived slights from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as attempts by state leaders to marginalize him. Despite these claims, he reaffirmed his commitment to discussing concerns directly with party leadership in appropriate settings.

Highlighting a longstanding loyalty to the Congress, Tharoor noted his decision to prioritize party functions in Parliament, but he remains clear that discourse about such matters should always be internal. He reiterated that national interest takes precedence over political disagreements.

