Internal Strife: Tharoor Skips AICC Meet Amid BJP's Criticism

Shashi Tharoor's absence from a key AICC meeting has fueled BJP claims of a divided Congress. While party leaders dismiss any rift, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla highlights Tharoor's growing distance, citing his focus on national interests over party lines. Congress asserts ongoing unity and Tharoor's commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:13 IST
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress, claiming internal divisions, after Shashi Tharoor missed an AICC meeting. Poonawalla accused Congress of sidelining Tharoor due to his nationalist stances.

Tharoor was absent from the Delhi meet, opting to attend Kerala's literature festival to discuss his new book. His non-attendance coincided with reports of being 'ignored' by Rahul Gandhi at a recent party event.

Despite BJP comments, Congress leaders insist Tharoor's absence was pre-approved. They downplay allegations of discord, emphasizing party unity and Tharoor's loyalty.

