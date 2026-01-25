Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Hails Modi's Leadership: A Vision for India's Future

BJP national president Nitin Nabin praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership during a visit to Mathura. He emphasized Modi's developmental focus on marginalized communities. Nabin expressed confidence in BJP's future electoral success and highlighted Modi's role in enhancing India's global standing. The event underscored support for Modi's vision of a 'developed India by 2047.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:49 IST
Nitin Nabin, BJP's national president, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing development with a focus on underserved communities. During his recent visit to Mathura, Nabin highlighted the transformation evident in Uttar Pradesh, describing it as a reflection of Modi's leadership.

Nabin expressed his firm belief in the BJP's potential to secure victory in the 2027 Assembly elections, pointing to the widespread popular support for the party and its policies. He praised the progress in infrastructure, noting that roads in Uttar Pradesh surpass those in foreign countries, demonstrating the tangible changes underway.

Addressing a large gathering, Nabin recalled Modi's commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047. He urged citizens to contribute to this vision, asserting that with collective effort, India will continue to advance on a global stage. He also celebrated the introduction of a new law aiding rural households, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to public welfare and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

