Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav: The New Face of RJD Leadership

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been appointed as the working president of the party. This decision solidifies the line of succession in RJD after a recent electoral loss. Despite internal disputes, Tejashwi remains set on revitalizing the party's structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:24 IST
Tejashwi Yadav: The New Face of RJD Leadership
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership move, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger heir of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was appointed as the party's working president. This appointment was confirmed during the RJD's national executive meeting after the party faced a crushing defeat in recent assembly elections.

The nation was informed of this succession decision through a social media post by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, confirming Tejashwi's rise as the party's pivotal figure. Prominent members, including Yadav's eldest sister Misa Bharti, were present at this crucial meeting, underscoring the importance of this transition.

Despite facing criticism for the electoral debacle, Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister, is determined to revamp the party's structure. His political journey distinctively diverged from his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who left RJD to establish his own party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026