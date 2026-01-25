Tejashwi Yadav: The New Face of RJD Leadership
Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been appointed as the working president of the party. This decision solidifies the line of succession in RJD after a recent electoral loss. Despite internal disputes, Tejashwi remains set on revitalizing the party's structure.
In a significant leadership move, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger heir of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was appointed as the party's working president. This appointment was confirmed during the RJD's national executive meeting after the party faced a crushing defeat in recent assembly elections.
The nation was informed of this succession decision through a social media post by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, confirming Tejashwi's rise as the party's pivotal figure. Prominent members, including Yadav's eldest sister Misa Bharti, were present at this crucial meeting, underscoring the importance of this transition.
Despite facing criticism for the electoral debacle, Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister, is determined to revamp the party's structure. His political journey distinctively diverged from his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who left RJD to establish his own party.
