Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Economic Powerhouse

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's transformation from a BIMARU state to a key economic contributor under Prime Minister Modi. Addressing a Mathura gathering, he welcomed BJP president Nitin Nabin, highlighting state achievements in inclusive growth and infrastructure development, along with preserving its cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:30 IST
Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant transformation for Uttar Pradesh from its BIMARU past to becoming an economic powerhouse in India. Speaking at a public event in Mathura, he lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state's progress.

The event also marked the first visit of Nitin Nabin as the BJP national president to Uttar Pradesh, a gesture Adityanath described as symbolic, with Mathura being a land rich in spiritual heritage. The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome and praised Nabin's youthful energy and commitment.

Highlighting state development under a double-engine government, Adityanath noted significant improvements in infrastructure, law, order, and inclusivity. Uttar Pradesh has been revenue surplus for over five years and remains committed to preserving cultural heritage while fostering economic growth, he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

