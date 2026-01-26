India Celebrates 77th Republic Day with a Spectacular Military Parade

India marked its 77th Republic Day with a spectacular display of military might, showcasing advanced weapon systems and the nation's rich cultural diversity.

The grandeur event, held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, welcomed European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests. The theme was 'Vande Mataram'.

Highlighted by an array of weapon systems like BrahMos missiles and Akash systems, the celebration demonstrated India's strengthening military capabilities and commitment to unity in diversity.