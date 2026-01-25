Left Menu

Shibu Soren: The Unyielding Voice of Jharkhand's Tribals

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand demands the Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren, advocating for his pivotal role in uplifting tribals. Soren's legacy as a powerful political figure is highlighted by his advocacy, leadership in JMM, and Parliament tenure, despite legal controversies overshadowing his ministerial roles.

Updated: 25-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:49 IST
Shibu Soren: The Unyielding Voice of Jharkhand's Tribals
In a bid to honor Shibu Soren's legacy, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) demands the Bharat Ratna for the former Chief Minister. Soren was instead named for the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, sparking calls for further recognition from party members and allies alike.

Soren's political journey was defined by his unwavering commitment to the rights of tribals and socio-economic upliftment. His leadership in co-founding the JMM in 1973 paved the way for the formation of Jharkhand from Bihar in 2000, championing the cause of a separate tribal state.

Despite a political career marred by legal challenges, the 'Dishom Guru' remained a towering figure in Indian politics, even surviving an assassination attempt. His tenure in the Lok Sabha and as Jharkhand's Chief Minister underscored his influence and enduring dedication to the tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

