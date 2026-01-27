Election Code Violation Allegations Rock Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused state minister Chandrakant Patil of violating the election model code by urging opposition candidates to withdraw nominations.

Sapkal filed a complaint with the State Election Commission accusing Patil of exerting undue pressure on candidates during a public event in Sangli, ahead of local body elections slated for February 5.

Pushing for a case against Patil, Sapkal emphasized the need for maintaining democratic integrity against such influence, urging the commission to ensure free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)