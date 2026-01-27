Election Code Violation Allegations Rock Maharashtra
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused state minister Chandrakant Patil of violating the election model code by urging opposition candidates to withdraw nominations.
Sapkal filed a complaint with the State Election Commission accusing Patil of exerting undue pressure on candidates during a public event in Sangli, ahead of local body elections slated for February 5.
Pushing for a case against Patil, Sapkal emphasized the need for maintaining democratic integrity against such influence, urging the commission to ensure free and fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)