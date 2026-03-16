Drone Attack Causes Chaos at Dubai Airport Amidst U.S.-Israel Tensions

Dubai's authorities swiftly managed a fire attributed to a drone attack near the international airport on Monday, leading to a brief halt in flights. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran has exacerbated disruptions in global aviation, as numerous Middle Eastern airspaces remain closed over missile and drone attack concerns, affecting flight schedules worldwide. This marks the third such incident at Dubai's airport since Iran commenced its offensive on Gulf nations on February 28.

Iran's targeting of civilian infrastructure, including airports, extends across nations hosting U.S. facilities. Dubai authorities are yet to confirm the resumption timeline for flights, with the airport previously affected by drone incidents earlier this month.