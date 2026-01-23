Global Election Bodies Adopt Delhi Declaration at Conclusion of IICDEM 2026 in New Delhi

The International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026, organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concluded on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration 2026, reaffirming global commitment to strengthening democratic processes and election integrity.

The three-day conference brought together election management leaders from across the world, marking the largest international gathering of its kind focused on democracy and election administration.

High-Level Participation and Global Consensus

The closing session was attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, heads of 42 Election Management Bodies (EMBs), experts from over 70 national institutions, senior officials of the ECI, and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all 36 States and Union Territories.

Reading out the declaration, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced that the EMBs had unanimously agreed to work collectively on five core pillars outlined in the Delhi Declaration 2026:

Purity of Electoral Rolls Conduct of Elections Research and Publications Use of Technology Training and Capacity Building

The participants also resolved to periodically review progress on these commitments and agreed to reconvene on 3–5 December 2026 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

Expanding Global Cooperation on Election Management

Beyond the declaration, EMBs committed to several collaborative initiatives, including:

The creation of a co-curated Encyclopaedia of Democracies of the World ;

Development of comprehensive reports on seven themes led by International IDEA and 36 themes led by IIIDEM ;

Co-development of digital platforms , inspired by India’s ECINET ;

Training and exchange programmes through IIIDEM to promote transparency, professionalism and best practices in election conduct and electoral roll preparation.

Leadership Reflections on Democratic Innovation

In his keynote address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the conference had sparked meaningful dialogue on model international electoral standards.

Referring to more than 40 bilateral meetings held during the conference, he said they had strengthened mutual cooperation and deepened understanding of shared priorities and perspectives among global election bodies.

Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu highlighted the spirit of openness and collaboration demonstrated throughout the conference.

“The openness, mutual respect and willingness to learn from one another reflect the maturity and professionalism of the global electoral community,” he said.

Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi emphasised the importance of technology in election management, noting that the launch of ECINET showcased India’s technological capabilities while reinforcing the principle that technology must support trust, not replace it.

Milestones and Deliberations

The conference, the first and largest of its kind, opened with a grand reception and inaugural session attended by nearly 1,000 participants, including international delegates from 42 EMBs and heads of mission from 27 countries.

Key highlights included:

An EMB Leaders’ Plenary , bringing together heads of delegations and ambassadors for high-level discussions on democracy and election management;

The launch of ECINET on Day 2, ECI’s one-stop digital platform for election-related information and services;

In-depth deliberations by 36 thematic groups, led by State and UT CEOs and supported by leading academic institutions and national and international experts.

These groups examined cross-cutting global electoral themes, international standards, best practices and innovations aimed at strengthening election integrity worldwide.

Strengthening Global Democratic Institutions

ECI officials said the adoption of the Delhi Declaration 2026 marks a significant step towards institutionalising global cooperation in election management and reinforcing democratic norms in an increasingly complex electoral environment.

The conference concluded with a shared commitment to collective learning, transparency and innovation, positioning India and its election management institutions at the forefront of global democratic engagement.