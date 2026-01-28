Tragic Pune Air Crash Claims Deputy CM's Life

The Kerala Assembly observed a moment of silence on Wednesday, in remembrance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar tragically lost his life in an air crash in Pune earlier that morning.

The crash, which claimed the lives of five other passengers aboard the aircraft, occurred as the plane attempted to land in the Baramati area, officials stated.

Following the conclusion of the question hour, Speaker A N Shamseer informed the Assembly of the unfortunate incident and called for a tribute to the deceased. The assembly members stood in silence to honor the memory of Pawar and the others who died in the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)