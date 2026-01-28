Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three other individuals tragically perished in a plane crash in Pune district. The aircraft was landing in Baramati when the incident occurred.
28-01-2026
India
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra on Wednesday as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with three others, lost their lives in an aviation disaster. The plane they were traveling in crashed upon landing in Pune's Baramati area.
Officials have confirmed the fatalities, noting that the crash took place in the morning hours as the aircraft attempted to make a landing. The causes of the incident remain under investigation.
This event has sent shockwaves through the state, as leaders and citizens alike mourn the loss of the deputy chief minister and the accompanying individuals.
