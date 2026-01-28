Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three other individuals tragically perished in a plane crash in Pune district. The aircraft was landing in Baramati when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra on Wednesday as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with three others, lost their lives in an aviation disaster. The plane they were traveling in crashed upon landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Officials have confirmed the fatalities, noting that the crash took place in the morning hours as the aircraft attempted to make a landing. The causes of the incident remain under investigation.

This event has sent shockwaves through the state, as leaders and citizens alike mourn the loss of the deputy chief minister and the accompanying individuals.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026