Tragedy on the Brahmaputra: Search for Missing After Boat Sinks

A rescue operation is underway in Assam's Barpeta district to locate six individuals missing after a boat accident on Brahmaputra river. The National and State Disaster Response Forces are leading the efforts. The incident involved 22 people on a boat, of which six remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barpeta | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:39 IST
Rescue operations in Assam's Barpeta district are intensifying as authorities search for six missing individuals following a boat accident on the Brahmaputra river. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the efforts on Wednesday, working alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local agencies.

The tragedy occurred when a machine-operated country boat, carrying 22 people, sank while en route to Borghul char from Rahampur. It reportedly encountered a whirlpool, causing it to capsize. Though most passengers were rescued by a nearby vessel, six, including four children, are still missing.

According to local authorities, the boat lacked proper safety measures, as passengers were not equipped with life jackets. The missing individuals have been identified, and search operations continue amid hopes for their safe recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

