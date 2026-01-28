Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati, Pune, resulting in a fire and multiple explosions. Five people died, including Pawar, as the unstable plane burst into flames upon impact. Eyewitnesses described the frightening scene and immediate rescue efforts.
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning near Baramati in Pune, leaving the region in shock as a tragic sequence of explosions followed the impact.
Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft appeared unstable before crashing and bursting into flames, causing multiple blasts that prevented immediate rescue attempts.
Pawar, traveling from Mumbai for election-related meetings, and four others on the flight did not survive. Emergency services were quick to respond, but the fire and damage were significant. The crash has left the community mourning the sudden loss.
