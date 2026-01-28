Nation Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

In a somber turn of events, political leaders across states are paying tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy D K Shivakumar joined numerous other voices in expressing their condolences on social media, calling the loss deeply tragic for public life.

Among the mourners were Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who extended their sympathies, highlighting Pawar's commitment and impact on Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)