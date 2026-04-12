Tragic Loss: Young Boy's Sudden Demise Shocks Madhavgarh

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old boy named Pradyumn has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Dikauli village, Madhavgarh, according to local police reports.

The family grew concerned when Pradyumn did not appear from his room. Tragically, they found him hanging and rushed him to the Madhavgarh hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police, led by Circle Officer Ambuj Yadav, have taken charge of the case, sending the body for post-mortem to determine the cause behind the suicide. Further actions will depend on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)