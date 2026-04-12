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Tragic Loss: Young Boy's Sudden Demise Shocks Madhavgarh

A 13-year-old boy, Pradyumn, reportedly took his life by hanging in his home in Dikauli village, Madhavgarh. The police have launched an investigation to uncover the reasons behind this tragic incident. His family found him and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:09 IST
Tragic Loss: Young Boy's Sudden Demise Shocks Madhavgarh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old boy named Pradyumn has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Dikauli village, Madhavgarh, according to local police reports.

The family grew concerned when Pradyumn did not appear from his room. Tragically, they found him hanging and rushed him to the Madhavgarh hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police, led by Circle Officer Ambuj Yadav, have taken charge of the case, sending the body for post-mortem to determine the cause behind the suicide. Further actions will depend on the findings of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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