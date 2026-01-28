Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar, known for his administrative skills, tragically died in a plane crash while traveling to Baramati. Abdullah lamented the loss of his college acquaintance and offered condolences to Pawar's family.

Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound sorrow upon hearing about the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Abdullah hailed Pawar as an adept administrator and an outstanding political organizer, emphasizing the significant void his untimely demise leaves in their circles.

Reflecting on personal memories, Abdullah recounted his friendship with Pawar during his college days in Mumbai. He shared how he stayed with Sharad Pawar and family, establishing a connection with Ajit Pawar during his formative years. This bond fueled Abdullah's grief and led him to extend heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family.

Pawar's unexpected passing occurred as he was en route to Baramati for a public meeting before the upcoming zilla parishad elections. The sudden and tragic event claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, underlining the vulnerability of life and the loss to the political community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

