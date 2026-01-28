Left Menu

Putin Commends Syrian President for Territorial Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for advancing Syria's territorial integrity following gains against Kurdish forces. This acknowledgment came during Sharaa's visit to the Kremlin, marking a continued diplomatic relationship after Sharaa ousted Bashar al-Assad in 2024. Sharaa expressed gratitude for Russia's support in stabilizing Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:25 IST
In a recent meeting at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for significant strides in restoring Syria's territorial integrity. This development follows the Syrian army's successful campaigns against Kurdish forces, reinforcing the government's control over newly acquired regions.

"I want to congratulate you on the fact that the process of restoring the territorial integrity of Syria is gaining momentum," Putin told Sharaa. The statement highlights the continued support from Russia to its Middle Eastern ally, amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

Marking his second visit to Russia since deposing Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Sharaa expressed his gratitude towards Putin for Russia's pivotal role in stabilizing Syria and contributing to broader regional stability. The visit signals ongoing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

