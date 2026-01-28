Putin Commends Syrian President for Territorial Gains

In a recent meeting at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for significant strides in restoring Syria's territorial integrity. This development follows the Syrian army's successful campaigns against Kurdish forces, reinforcing the government's control over newly acquired regions.

"I want to congratulate you on the fact that the process of restoring the territorial integrity of Syria is gaining momentum," Putin told Sharaa. The statement highlights the continued support from Russia to its Middle Eastern ally, amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

Marking his second visit to Russia since deposing Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Sharaa expressed his gratitude towards Putin for Russia's pivotal role in stabilizing Syria and contributing to broader regional stability. The visit signals ongoing strategic collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)