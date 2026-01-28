Macron Stands Firm: Aid and Condemnation in Response to Russian Aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to express condemnation of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine. As a countermeasure, France will send power generators to aid Ukraine, where critical energy infrastructure has been targeted in the conflict with Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:05 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron announced he had a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, conveying his strong condemnation of Russia's recent aggressions.
Macron emphasized France's support for Ukraine by pledging to send power generators, responding to the nation's urgent energy infrastructure needs.
The sustained Russian attacks have severely impacted power and heating systems across Ukraine, as both nations strategically target each other's crucial energy facilities in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- power generators
- energy
- attacks
- condemnation
- infrastructure
- aid
ALSO READ
Forging Stronger Ties: UP and Yamanashi Unite for Green Energy and Cultural Exchange
India's Energy Ambitions: A Global Roundtable Discussion
Ukraine's Energy Crisis: Facing the Cold and Conflict
Karnataka's Bioenergy Investment Boom: Aiming for Global Partnerships
Rangsons and Exide Energy Partner with GTTC for Skill Development