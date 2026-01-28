Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm: Aid and Condemnation in Response to Russian Aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to express condemnation of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine. As a countermeasure, France will send power generators to aid Ukraine, where critical energy infrastructure has been targeted in the conflict with Russia.

  Country:
  France

French President Emmanuel Macron announced he had a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, conveying his strong condemnation of Russia's recent aggressions.

Macron emphasized France's support for Ukraine by pledging to send power generators, responding to the nation's urgent energy infrastructure needs.

The sustained Russian attacks have severely impacted power and heating systems across Ukraine, as both nations strategically target each other's crucial energy facilities in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

