Macron Stands Firm: Aid and Condemnation in Response to Russian Aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron announced he had a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, conveying his strong condemnation of Russia's recent aggressions.

Macron emphasized France's support for Ukraine by pledging to send power generators, responding to the nation's urgent energy infrastructure needs.

The sustained Russian attacks have severely impacted power and heating systems across Ukraine, as both nations strategically target each other's crucial energy facilities in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)